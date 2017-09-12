Small Plane Collides With Tree In Parking Lot [VIDEO]

By Nina
(Photo by NIKLAS HALLE'N/AFP/Getty Images)

Oops!

USA Today has reported that a small plane carrying only it’s 80-year-old pilot, Manfred Forst, suffered a mid-air collision with a tree.

Despite the scary scene, Forst survived the crash. He said afterward:

“I was very fortunate I got out of it without any real injuries. I’m just so thankful.”

While you might think Forst would have been fine had he not hit the tree, he was actually encountering difficulties while flying and hitting the tree likely prevented his inevitable crash from being worse.

To learn more, head right here.

