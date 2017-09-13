Apple Introduces I-Phone X

Apple introduced its new iPhone X [pr: ten] on Tuesday. It’s got plenty of nifty new features and a hefty price tag – starting at $999.

The new phone does away with the home button, so it’s all screen, except for a small notch at the top that houses the selfie camera lens and sensors.

It’s made of glass and stainless steel in a throwback to the iPhone 4, but this isn’t old technology. Instead, the screen, known as a Super Retina Display, is a 1125 x 2436 OLED display that makes dark colors darker, improves other colors and makes text easier to read.

It also has an improved battery life – two hours longer than iPhone 7 – and its own charging system – no plug needed, just lay it down on the inductive pad.

Perhaps the most revolutionary feature is Face ID, which replaces your fingerprint as the method of unlocking the phone. You simply hold the phone up to your face to log in.

It goes on sale on October 27th and ships on November 3rd. Check out more by clicking here.