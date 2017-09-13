popcorn, alcohol infused, booze, binge watching

Binge Watching Just Got Boozier…Alcohol Infused Popcorn [Pic]

By Tony Tecate
Photo by Stephen Chernin/Getty Images

Your binge-watching just get better … and boozier. British company Joe & Seph’s has created boozy popcorn … and this stuff has actual booze in it.

Each bag contains about the same amount of alcohol as a bottle of beer. So, yep, you can catch a buzz if you eat enough of the stuff.

They come in flavors like Fruity Cosmopolitan, Crisp Gin & Tonic, Refreshing Mojito, and Zingy Margarita.

The popcorn is air popped and then coated in caramel and then booze … so it’s like an adult Cracker Jack. Each bag costs $5, but shipping to the U.S. is an additional $14. If you order in bulk that’s not so bad. Hey, the holidays are coming.

Want to buy some, click here.

A little throwback for #CincoDeMayo with our #Margarita popcorn shot by our amigos @yummypubco 🍸☀️🍿

A post shared by Joe & Seph's Popcorn (@joeandseph) on

 

 

Listen Live