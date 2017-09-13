Facebook Inks Deal For Reality Show Featuring Marshawn Lynch

Facebook just paid millions of dollars to The Bleacher Report for the rights to a reality show featuring Marshawn Lynch.

In an attempt to compete with original programming against Amazon & Netflix …Facebook will launch this new show featuring Lynch called ‘No Script’.

Marshawn ‘Beast Mode’ Lynch is one of the most popular sports personalities in the NFL and is now playing with his hometown Oakland Raiders.

Lynch will be featured in 8 episodes 10 -15 minutes long starting this month.

