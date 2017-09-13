Kelly Clarkson Reveals Michelle Obama Inspired ‘Go High’

By Robyn Collins

Kelly Clarkson has revealed that her song “Go High” was inspired by Michelle Obama’s quote, “When they go low, we go high,” from the 2016 Democratic National Convention.

“When Michelle said that I was like, ‘That is the perfect idea for this song!’” she told Entertainment Weekly. The pop-country crossover star worked on the new track with Jesse Shatkin and MoZella.

Clarkson explained how she has learned to aspire to take the high road. “Unlovely people do unlovely things — it’s that lesson,” she said. “It’s very easy to be just as ugly or unlovely, but it’s harder to aim higher.”

The American idol gave a real life example. “Even with our daughter (Savannah, 16), we just had this conversation in the car.” She continues, “Someone was being cruel to her on social media — silly stupid teenage stuff and being just horrible behind the scenes. It was one of those moments where you’re like, ‘That’s going to continue to happen. I hate to be the bearer of bad news, but there are s—– people out there, unhappy people trying to bring you down because they’re not happy. You’ve just got to take the high road. I know that sucks — no one wants to hear that, you totally want to punch them in the face. But at the end of the day, you doing that is just exerting your energy. They’re not going to care either way.’”

Clarkson’s Meaning of Life will be released on Oct. 27.