Olive Garden’s All-You-Can-Eat Pasta Passes Go on Sale Tomorrow

By Tony Tecate
Olive Garden just announced that they’re doing their “Never-Ending Pasta Passes” again . . . and they go on sale tomorrow.

If you missed it the past few years, Olive Garden sells a pass for $100 that gives you eight weeks of unlimited pasta, soup, salad, and breadsticks.

There will be 22,000 passes on sale this year, and they’ll go on sale at exactly 2:00 P.M. Eastern tomorrow at PastaPass.com

If you want one, you’d better be ready to click FAST . . . because last year, their 21,000 passes sold out in ONE SECOND.

There’s also a new twist this year, where there will be 50 passes that cost $200 . . . and each one of those includes a free eight-day trip to ITALY.

