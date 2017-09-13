scorpions, planes, scorpion on plane

Scorpion On Plane From Sac To Phoenix

By Tony Tecate
2017 will be remembered for a lot of things, including the unusual occurrences of scorpions found on airplanes.

It’s happened again, this time on an American Airlines flight from Sacramento to Phoenix. Passengers were waiting to board when the crew spotted the dangerous arachnid and thought the best thing to do was to cancel the flight. The plane was instead flown to a maintenance facility at Dallas – Ft. Worth Airport to be fumigated. Passengers were placed on a new flight.

This is the third time this year that a flight had to be delayed or cancelled due to a scorpion on board. It happened on two United Airlines flights back in May. The airline believes the scorpion likely boarded the plane a day before in Phoenix.

It’s scary how many scorpions there seem to be hanging out at airports. It’s not bad enough I have to worry about being dragged off a plane by police, we now have to worry about venomous stingers?

