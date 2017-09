TMZ is reporting that actor Frank Vincent died due to complications during heart surgery in a New Jersey hospital.

Vincent was in the acting business for over 41 years.

Frank was mostly known for playing Billy Batts in “Goodfellas” & for his role as Tony Soprano’s nemesis “Phil Leatardo”.

Frank also had roles in “Casino”, “Raging Bull”, & “Do The Right Thing”.

He passed away today at the age of 78.

