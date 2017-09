Good news, vegans. You can now cruise the open sea meat-free.

Vegan Travel, a company that specializes in travel for vegans, is offering what it’s calling “the world’s first vegan ocean cruise.”

The ship will cruise the Norwegian Fjords [fee-yords], serving vegan food and drinks along the way. The week-long cruise also includes yoga and vegan cooking classes.

