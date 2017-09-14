Kendrick Lamar, Cardi B & DJ Khaled Lead BET Hip-Hop Awards Nominees

By Scott T. Sterling

Rising star Cardi B has snagged a whopping nine nominations for this year’s BET Hip-Hop Awards, tying her with Kendrick Lamar and DJ Khaled for the most nods.

Both Khaled and Lamar will be vying for album of the year, best hip-hop video, single of the year, MVP of the year and hustler of the year. Among Cardi B’s nominations include single of the year, best hip-hop video, MVP of the year, hustler of the year and best new artist.

JAY-Z and Chance the Rapper followed with five nominations apiece, including lyricist of the year and MVP of the year.

Future and Migos both earned four nominations, including album of the year and single of the year.

This year’s BET Hip-Hop Awards ceremony is moving from Atlanta to The Fillmore Miami Beach at Jackie Gleason Theater in Miami, FL and will premiere on Tuesday, October 10 at 8pm ET/PT.

“While BET is extremely excited to bring BET ‘Hip Hop Awards’ 2017 to Miami, Florida, we remain sensitive to the millions of victims affected by Hurricane Irma and Hurricane Harvey,” said Connie Orlando, BET Interim Head of Programming in a press statement. “Our hearts, thoughts and prayers are with those who are facing the impact of this catastrophic storm. As a network, we are committed to offering our full support during this most devastating time. Through Hip Hop Awards 2017, our ‘Hip Hop for Hurricane Relief’, will bring together some of the biggest names in hip hop to acknowledge those in need as the country begins the difficult process of rebuilding.”

The complete list of 2017 BET Hip-Hop Awards nominations:

Best Hip-Hop Video

Cardi B – Bodak Yellow

DJ Khaled Ft. Rihanna & Bryson Tiller – Wild Thoughts

French Montana Ft. Swae Lee – Unforgettable

Future – Mask Off

Kendrick Lamar – HUMBLE.

Best Collabo, Duo or Group

DJ Khaled Ft. Rihanna & Bryson Tiller – Wild Thoughts

French Montana Ft. Swae Lee – Unforgettable

Migos Ft. Lil Uzi Vert – Bad And Boujee

Rae Sremmurd Ft. Gucci Mane – Black Beatles

Yo Gotti Ft. Nicki Minaj – Rake It Up

Hot Ticket Performer

Cardi B

Chance The Rapper

Drake

J. Cole

Kendrick Lamar

Lyricist of the Year

Chance The Rapper

Drake

J. Cole

Jay Z

Kendrick Lamar

Video Director of the Year

Benny Boom

Colin Tilley

Dave Meyers & Missy Elliott

Director X

Hype Williams

DJ of the Year

DJ Drama

DJ Envy

DJ Esco

DJ Khaled

DJ Mustard

Producer of the Year

DJ Khaled & Nasty Beatmakers

DJ Mustard

London On Da Track

Metro Boomin

Mike Will Made-It

Pharrell Williams

MVP of the Year

Cardi B

Chance The Rapper

DJ Khaled

Jay Z

Kendrick Lamar

Single of the Year

Bad And Boujee – Produced By Metro Boomin (Migos Ft. Lil Uzi Vert)

Bodak Yellow – Produced By J. White Did It (Cardi B)

HUMBLE. – Produced By Mike Will Made-It (Kendrick Lamar)

Mask Off – Produced By Metro Boomin (Future)

Wild Thoughts – Produced By DJ Khaled & Nasty Beatmakers (DJ Khaled Ft. Rihanna & Bryson Tiller)

Album of the Year

DJ Khaled – Grateful

Future – FUTURE

J. Cole – 4 Your Eyez Only

Jay Z – 4:44

Kendrick Lamar – DAMN.

Migos – Culture

Best New Hip-Hop Artist

Aminé

Cardi B

Kodak Black

Playboi Carti

Tee Grizzley

Hustler of the Year

Cardi B

Chance The Rapper

Diddy

DJ Khaled

Jay Z

Kendrick Lamar

Made-You-Look Award (Best Hip-Hop Style)

A$AP Rocky

Cardi B

Future

Migos

Nicki Minaj

Best Hip Hop Online Site/App

Complex.com

Hotnewhiphop.com

Theshaderoom.com

Worldstarhiphop.com

XXLMag.com

Best Mixtape

Cardi B – Gangsta Bitch Music Vol. 2

Gucci Mane – Droptopwop

Juicy J – Gas Face

Playboi Carti – Playboi Carti

Tee Grizzley – My Moment

Yo Gotti & Mike Will Made-It – Gotti Made-It

Sweet 16: Best Featured Verse

Chance The Rapper – I’m The One (DJ Khaled Ft. Justin Bieber, Quavo, Chance The Rapper & Lil Wayne)

Gucci Mane – Black Beatles (Rae Sremmurd Ft. Gucci Mane)

Lil Uzi Vert – Bad And Boujee (Migos Ft. Lil Uzi Vert)

Nicki Minaj – Rake It Up (Yo Gotti Ft. Nicki Minaj)

Ty Dolla $ign – Ain’t Nothing (Juicy J Ft. Wiz Khalifa & Ty Dolla $ign)

Wiz Khalifa – Ain’t Nothing (Juicy J Ft. Wiz Khalifa & Ty Dolla $ign)

Impact Track

Cardi B – Bodak Yellow

Jay Z – Story of O.J.

Kendrick Lamar- HUMBLE.

Kendrick Lamar – DNA.

Lecrae – Blessings Ft. Ty Dolla $Ign

Tyler, The Creator – Who Dat Boy Ft. A$AP Rocky