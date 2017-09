Burger King’s limited time menu item, Mac n’ Cheetos had people going crazy. They only had the item on menus twice in the past year and were originally released in partnership with Frito-Lay while supplies lasted.

Delish reports that there’s some great news for those who still daydream about the Mac n’ Cheetos: It’s available at Walmart.

You can pick it up in stores or on Walmart.com by clicking here.