Fergie Divorcing Husband Josh Duhamel After 8 Years

By Nina
Filed Under: Divorce, Fergie, Josh Duhamel
(Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images)

After 8 year of marriage, Fergie and Josh Duhmel are heading to divorce court.

TMZ has reported that the couple released a statement earlier today breaking the news. It said:

“With absolute love and respect we decided to separate as a couple earlier this year.  To give our family the best opportunity to adjust we wanted to keep this a private matter before sharing it with the public.  We are and will always be united in our support of each other and our family.”

The couple have one son, Axl, who is 4-years-old.

We wish them all the best during this difficult time.

Head here for more information.

More from Nina
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From 1025 KSFM

Get The App
Follow Us On Facebook

Listen Live