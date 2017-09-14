smuggler, booze, music festival

Guy Smuggles Booze Into Music Festival

By Tony Tecate
Like almost all music festivals, the Electric Zoo festival in New York doesn’t allow people to bring alcohol through the front gate.

But this didn’t stop a guy named Alex Diamond from getting booze through the door in an ingenious way.

Alex went to the site of the festival in the middle of the night three weeks before the festival kicked off – and then buried a bottle of vodka in the dirt.

During the festival, Alex strolled in empty handed, and then used his treasure map to find the bottle of booze. Brilliant.

