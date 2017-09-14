Lime Crime Is Launching Polly Pocket Inspired Makeup Palettes [PICS]

By Nina
(Photo by Gary Gershoff/Getty Images for Beautycon)

Get ready to take a trip down memory lane with indie beauty brand Lime Crime’s adorable Polly Pocket inspired makeup palettes.

The Pocket Candy compacts come in three color varieties and house five pressed powders and can be used for multiple purposes (eyeshadow, highlighter, blush, etc.).

The palettes will be available on LimeCrime.com on Sept. 19.

