Lime Crime Is Launching Polly Pocket Inspired Makeup Palettes [PICS]

Get ready to take a trip down memory lane with indie beauty brand Lime Crime’s adorable Polly Pocket inspired makeup palettes.
The Pocket Candy compacts come in three color varieties and house five pressed powders and can be used for multiple purposes (eyeshadow, highlighter, blush, etc.).
Coming soon: #PocketCandyPalette in PINK LEMONADE. 🎀🍋💕 Preview & subscribe on limecrime.com Inspired by 90's nostalgia toys, the Pocket Candy Palettes burst with poppy brights and almost-neutrals in a cutting-edge formula. This ain't your momma's vintage makeup – each color is carefully crafted with high-end pigments that deliver maximum payoff and smooth-as-butter performance across all shades & textures. Swatches coming soon!
The palettes will be available on LimeCrime.com on Sept. 19.