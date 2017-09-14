Nicki Minaj Works Fashion Week Nip Slip [NSFW PICS]

By Nina
Filed Under: New York Fashion Week, Nicki Minaj, Nip Slip, Wardrobe Malfunction
(Photo by Christopher Polk/Getty Images)

Wardrobe malfunctions happen to plenty of celebrities, but only a few can handle them with stride.

Nicki Minaj is one of those select few based on how she handled one while attending New York Fashion Week.

Radar Online reported that the rapper accidentally popped a nipple right in front of the paparazzi whilst wearing a form-fitting corset.

Minaj didn’t even seemed phased, however, and she fixed the issue without dropping her pose or fierce look!

[NSFW 18+]

Check out photos of the incident right here.

More from Nina
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From 1025 KSFM

Get The App
Follow Us On Facebook

Listen Live