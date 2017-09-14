Rihanna’s Fenty Beauty Deserves All The Praise It’s Getting

By Nina
Filed Under: Beauty, fenty, fenty beauty, makeup, Rihanna
(Photo by Mike Coppola/Getty Images)

Fenty Beauty is raising the standard for celebrity-backed beauty brands.

The brand was immediately praised for its inclusiveness with its launch of 40 shades to fit all skin tones. Considering how difficult it is to tone match, this is big news for many.

Rihanna said in an interview posted by the Fenty Beauty Instagram:

“In every product, I was like, ‘There needs to be something for a dark skin girl. There needs to be something for a really pale girl. There’s needs to be something for someone in-between. You want people to appreciate the products and not feel like, ‘Oh, it’s cute, but it only looks good on her.'”

Mom 🙌🏾 #FENTYBEAUTY FOR ALL Regram: @catquinn

A post shared by FENTY BEAUTY BY RIHANNA (@fentybeauty) on

Along with the praise for considering all skin tones, another step in the right direction that Fenty took was properly preparing for the demand. With many celebrity endorsed campaigns, stock runs out too quickly, which was not a problem for Rihanna’s line.

According to Bustle, there are still products on shelves despite the immense hype surrounding Fenty’s release of 90 products in 1,600 stores.

More from Nina
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From 1025 KSFM

Get The App
Follow Us On Facebook

Listen Live