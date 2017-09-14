Rihanna’s Fenty Beauty Deserves All The Praise It’s Getting

Fenty Beauty is raising the standard for celebrity-backed beauty brands.

The brand was immediately praised for its inclusiveness with its launch of 40 shades to fit all skin tones. Considering how difficult it is to tone match, this is big news for many.

Thank you to the 1 MILLION #fentyfamily that agree that beauty is inclusive of all. Welcome to the new generation of beauty. This is the future!! #1MILLIONFOLLOWERS #newgenerationofbeauty @badgalriri making #histoRIH! A post shared by FENTY BEAUTY BY RIHANNA (@fentybeauty) on Sep 12, 2017 at 2:59pm PDT

Rihanna said in an interview posted by the Fenty Beauty Instagram:

“In every product, I was like, ‘There needs to be something for a dark skin girl. There needs to be something for a really pale girl. There’s needs to be something for someone in-between. You want people to appreciate the products and not feel like, ‘Oh, it’s cute, but it only looks good on her.'”

Mom 🙌🏾 #FENTYBEAUTY FOR ALL Regram: @catquinn A post shared by FENTY BEAUTY BY RIHANNA (@fentybeauty) on Sep 10, 2017 at 10:52am PDT

Along with the praise for considering all skin tones, another step in the right direction that Fenty took was properly preparing for the demand. With many celebrity endorsed campaigns, stock runs out too quickly, which was not a problem for Rihanna’s line.

According to Bustle, there are still products on shelves despite the immense hype surrounding Fenty’s release of 90 products in 1,600 stores.