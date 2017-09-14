selena gomez, kidney transplant, lupus

Selena Gomez Has Kidney Transplant Due To Her Lupus

By Tony Tecate
Photo: Dia Dipasupil / Getty Images

According to TMZ, Selena Gomez underwent a kidney transplant this summer, and the donor was her best friend.

Selena posted a pic post surgery of her and kidney donor Francia Raisa.  She said, “I’m very aware some of my fans had noticed I was laying low for part of the summer and questioning why I wasn’t promoting my new music, which I was extremely proud of.”

Selena goes on … “So I found out I need to get a kidney transplant due to my Lupus and was recovering.  It was what I needed to do for my overall health.”

And then she thanks her friend … “There aren’t words to describe how I can possibly thank my beautiful friend Francia Raisa.  She gave me the ultimate gift.”

Check out the full story here.

