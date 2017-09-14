Text To Win! Tickets To Universal Studios Hollywood Halloween Horror Nights!

Listen to Nina during the 9 O’Clock Mix Down for the keyword to win a pair of tickets to Universal Studios Hollywood Halloween Horror Nights!

Prepare for the scariest, most intense Halloween event in Southern California at Universal Studios Halloween Horror Nights! Experience more mazes than ever based on the most frightening films and television shows, including the demented “Roanoke” chapter of American Horror Story and one of the greatest horror films of all time-The Shining. Also, come fact to face with Jigsaw in SAW. The thrills continue with an all-new Terror Tram experience and new scare zones! Get ready for non-stop horror because The Best Nightmares Never End! For ticket information go here!