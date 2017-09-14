The Way You Eat Your Pizza Says A Lot About Your Personality

A body language expert named Patti Wood says that everything you do – and the way you do it – tells a story about yourself. And, this includes how you eat a slice of pizza.

Patti suggests that the way you eat a slice of pizza can be used to identify your personality traits:

If you fold your pizza in half before biting it, you’re a serious multi-tasker who does not stop to savor the finer things in life.

People who eat the crust first are “influencers,” who like to be dramatic, talk loudly and love getting attention.

Eating pizza with a fork and knife indicates you’re a “supporter,” which means you’re a loyal and reliable people pleaser.

Patti calls those who just bite their pizza “careful corrector.” They are perfectionists who don’t like to mess around. They want to get things right every time.

