‘Cash Me Outside’ Girl Danielle Bregoli Inks Deal With Atlantic Records

Danielle Bregoli went from confusing people with her street slang on “The Dr. Phil Show” to making millions as she recently inked a deal with Atlantic Records, per TMZ.

The online publication noted that her deal will include multiple albums.

Buzz went around about her recent music career move aft her first single “These Heaux” generated unexpected success when she released it late-August.

The song’s music video already has 21 million views and we’re told that Bregoli is the youngest female rapper to chart on the Hot 100 at #77.

You can may probably “cash her outside” at a concert somewhere in the future but we’re certain she’ll be cashing the big checks in the meantime.