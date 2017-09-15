Cocktail Recipes Every Pumpkin Spice Fan Needs

Pumpkin Spice just got a little spicier with some alcoholic options.

Yes, it is Pumpkin Spice Latte season but a little alcohol never hurt anyone. From adding Bailey’s to Rum or Schnapps to Vodka these recipes are some we are itching to try.

Cosmpolitan released some recipes we need to try! Some of them include pumpkin martinis, pumpkin shooters, and pumpkin cocktails.

Not only do they have that lovely pumpkin spice flavor we crave, but if we can get a buzz from it too… WE AREN’T MAD!

Is it too soon to being our pumpkin and alcohol fix?

Because we think not.