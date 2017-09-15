Cocktail Recipes Every Pumpkin Spice Fan Needs

Pumpkin Spice just got a little spicier with some alcoholic options.
Yes, it is Pumpkin Spice Latte season but a little alcohol never hurt anyone. From adding Bailey’s to Rum or Schnapps to Vodka these recipes are some we are itching to try.
Cosmpolitan released some recipes we need to try! Some of them include pumpkin martinis, pumpkin shooters, and pumpkin cocktails.
Not only do they have that lovely pumpkin spice flavor we crave, but if we can get a buzz from it too… WE AREN’T MAD!
It's NEVER too soon for pumpkin! Woody’s Pumpkin Cappuccino .5oz Pumpkin puree 1oz Woody’s Original Bourbon Cream Double espresso Milk Add pumpkin puree, Woody’s and double espresso to coffee cup. Warm milk and add to drink (leaving some). Steam and foam remaining milk and top off drink. #enjoywoodys #bourboncream #bourbon #bourbonrecipe #recipe #drinkrecipe #cocktailrecipe #pumpkin #pumpkindrink #pumpkincocktail #pumpkinspice #cocktails #cappuccino #coffee #espresso #coffeecocktail #pumpkincoffee
Is it too soon to being our pumpkin and alcohol fix?
Because we think not.