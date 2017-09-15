Conor McGregor Is Having The Time Of His Life On Ibiza Island Despite Recent Defeat [Photos]

Filed Under: Conor McGregor, Family, Ibiza, MMA, Photos, Vacation
LAS VEGAS, NV - AUGUST 27: (L-R) Wynn Resorts Chairman and CEO Steve Wynn, Conor McGregor and actor Orlando Bloom appear at Andrea's restaurant in Encore at Wynn Las Vegas prior to McGregor's Wynn Nightlife residency debut at the adjacent Encore Beach Club at Night on August 27, 2017 in Las Vegas, Nevada.
(Photo by David Becker/Getty Images for Wynn Nightlife)

Since being knocked out by Floyd Mayweather, Jr. on August 26 in “The Money Fight,” Conor McGregor is having the time of his life on the island of Ibiza.

McGregor is currently worth $34 million, according to Forbes, so he has the means to lift his post-fight spirits in the form of travel, food, drink, and partying.

From delicious food and drinks to yachts and cigars, he’s living the dream.

Take a look at some of the photos of the trip thus far:

Ocean beach, Ibiza

A post shared by Conor McGregor Official (@thenotoriousmma) on

Breakfast

A post shared by Conor McGregor Official (@thenotoriousmma) on

Teaching my son how to fly

A post shared by Conor McGregor Official (@thenotoriousmma) on

Say hello to my little friend

A post shared by Conor McGregor Official (@thenotoriousmma) on

The 60g

A post shared by Conor McGregor Official (@thenotoriousmma) on

To an even bigger yoke

A post shared by Conor McGregor Official (@thenotoriousmma) on

On the way the yachtsy from the back garden.

A post shared by Conor McGregor Official (@thenotoriousmma) on

I think it’s pretty safe to say that he’s over the loss.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From 1025 KSFM

Get The App
Follow Us On Facebook

Listen Live