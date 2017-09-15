ESPN’s Memo To Employees Tells Them To Basically ‘Stick To Sports’ [Leaked Photo]

ESPN has been getting a lot of national media attention due to anchor Jamele Hill’s comments about President Trump.

She sent a series of tweets earlier this week claiming that Trump is a ‘bigot’ & a ‘white supremacist‘.

ESPN did not fire or suspend Hill for her comments but they did release a statement saying they did not agree with anything she tweeted.

Today ESPN’s President John Skipper sent a memo to all of their employees and it leaked online.

You can read the memo in the picture below…but it basically is encouraging all employees to ‘stick to sports’.

 

