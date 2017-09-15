Florida Pizza Hut Threatens To Fire Employees For Evacuating Hurricane Irma

When a hurricane passes through the area, the last thing people think about is ordering a pizza.

Apparently, one Pizza Hut location doesn’t think so as the manager posted this note that states that they “have a responsibility and commitment to our community to be there when they need us.”

This photo appeared on Reddit, showing this Pizza Hut’s employee evacuation guidelines from a Jacksonville store.

Apparently, the Pizza Hut planned to stay open before the storm hit. If employees didn’t request that day off to evacuate, they had to come in, or else face “no call/no show documentation.”

On top of that, employees were not able to evacuate too early, and only had a 24-hour grace period from being scheduled a shift.

This doesn’t make sense.

…I thought you said you cared for the safety of your team? Way to put them in jeopardy, I don’t mean the game show.

