Have You Ever Felt Shorted On McDonald’s Fries? Employees Confess To Using This Practice [Must Read]

McDonald’s french fries are a fast food staple. Despite being unhealthy, they’re just so dang good!

However, have you ever felt that you weren’t given enough when you received your meal from the popular fast food chain?

According to a Reddit thread topic of “What did your job want you to hide from customers,” multiple employees and former employees revealed the tactic of “pinching.”

“Pinching” is when employees pinch the fry carton when filling it up with fries, making it look like there are more fries in there than there actually are.

One Reddit user, named ExperiMENTALbunny, wrote the following:

“I worked at McDonald’s and they taught me how to pinch the fry carton just right while putting the fries into them so that it looked full, but actually wasn’t. “I only had 1 customer call me out on it. He shook the fries out into his bag and poured them back into the fry carton himself and it only filled up half way, so I had to give him more fries. I was impressed and embarrassed. It’s been 7 years and I can still see his face.”

Even a user on Twitter confessed to using this practice as well.

I have to say this , I worked @McDonaldsUK and it's true ,I've been thought to pinch fry carton while putting fries in it so it looked full — khaled L (@khaledabdo17) September 10, 2017

There are crazy stories out there of people arguing and even fighting McDonald’s employees over their food.

Hopefully nothing ever comes of this…