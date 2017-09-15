Jamie Lee Curtis To Reprise Her Roll In New ‘HALLOWEEN’ Film

It looks like actress Jamie Lee Curtis AKA the “Scream Queen” isn’t done facing off against serial killer Michael Myers as Uproxx announced that she will be returning in the “HALLOWEEN” film by Blumhouse Productions as her iconic character Laurie Strode .

The studio tweeted the announcement Friday morning.

Jamie Lee Curtis returns to her iconic role as Laurie Strode in HALLOWEEN, released by Universal Pictures October 19, 2018. #HalloweenMovie pic.twitter.com/6tbbz2W1ZV — Blumhouse (@blumhouse) September 15, 2017

Danny McBride and David Gordon Green, who previously worked together in Pineapple Express, announced back in February that they’re writing a new Halloween movie.

John Carpenter, who directed the original film back in 1978, wrote on his Facebook page supporting their project.

“David and Danny will write the script together and David will direct. I will continue in my executive producer role to consult and offer my advice and feedback as needed. David and Danny both came to my office recently with Jason Blum and shared their vision for the new movie and… WOW. They get it. I think you’re gonna dig it. They blew me away. I might even do the music. Maybe. It could be kind of cool.”