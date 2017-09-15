Most Adults Sleep With A Stuffed Animal

I am not one of them. I do sleep with 2 body pillows and I call them my girlfriends…HA!
Now, you may not want to admit it, but if you do, you are not alone.
A new survey reveals 40% of adult Americans still sleep with a teddy bear at night. And 56% of those who sleep with a stuffed animal say it is the same stuffed animal they slept with as kids.
Other reasons why as an adult you still have a stuffed animal are the following;
- The Majority Hugs. Across generations, more than half of all respondents surveyed mentioned they still own a stuffed animal. 40% of respondents sleep with their stuffed animal by their side.
- Keepsake Teddy. 56% of respondents have owned (and held onto) their favorite stuffed animal for more than two decades. Additionally, more than 70% said they plan to keep their stuffed animal forever (72%).
- Memories of Comfort. 30% of respondents said a feeling of comfort was the first memory that came to mind when thinking about a childhood stuffed animal, followed by the memory of the person who gave it to them (22%), and the stuffed animal’s appearance (19%).
- Home is Where the Bear Is. Adults living in the southern United States are most likely to have a stuffed animal (75%), followed by residents of the Midwest (72%) and Northeast (70%).
