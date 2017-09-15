OVO Sound Affiliate Fif Has Died, Drake Confirmed.

Thursday, September 14th Drake took to Instagram and confirmed that member of the OVO Sound family, Fif, has passed away.

😔😔😔😢😢😢 RIP to one of our family members…our brother… I still can't even believe this morning was real. It was a honor to have shared years together and I will always keep your memory alive 😔Forever Fif A post shared by champagnepapi (@champagnepapi) on Sep 14, 2017 at 3:39pm PDT

XXL Mag reports rumors have been going around that Fif was shot and killed in Toronto but the actual cause of his death still remains unknown.

Drake mentions Fif in his album More Life.

His song No Long Talk shares his relationship with Fif.

“Just know man like Fif, he’s a sickaz/You get tanned, he don’t miss tings.”

Drake hasn’t said anything more regarding Fif’s death but more information should surface soon.

For now, we send our condolences to those in the OVO Sound Movement family and wish them well.