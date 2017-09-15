Woman Sues Starbucks After Hot Tea Spills On Her And Kills Her Dog

A Denver woman sued Starbucks after hot tea from the coffee chain reportedly caused some severe injuries, and even the alleged death of her dog.

According to KDVR, Deanna Salas-Solano, 58, claims the lid of the tea was not secured onto her cup when she bought a 20-ounce hot tea at the drive-thru Starbucks in Denver on Sept. 26, 2015.

The lawsuit, filed in Denver District Federal Court on Friday, states hot tea spilled out of the cup through an unsecured lid and onto Salas-Solano’s body.

In her statement, she claims that while screaming in pain, her dog, Alexander, jumped on her lap which caused burns on him as well. These burns allegedly led to his death at a local vet hospital.

According to the lawsuit, Salas-Solano claims that the Starbucks employee didn’t “double cup” her hot tea, which is a requirement.

However, Starbucks looked into video evidence and is disagreeing with the claim.

“We have video evidence that clearly contradicts the claims made by the plaintiff and believe they are without merit,” Starbucks said in a statement. “We look forward to presenting our case in court.

The lawsuit seeks claims that exceed $100,000.