Text In To Win WWE Live Tickets!

Get ready for WWE Live! WWE Live is coming to Golden 1 Center for the first time ever!

This will be your chance to see Roman Reigns, Braun Strowman, plus many more of your favorite WWE Superstars!

You can win a pair of tickets Monday – Thursday at 7AM, 11AM, 5PM and 7PM!

Listen to 1025 and text in the code word to win! Can’t text? You can also enter by clicking here. When entering online use short code 41025 and enter the keyword that was announced.

To see a complete set of contest rules, go HERE. Click HERE to buy your tickets!