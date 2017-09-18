binge watching, marathon, netflix, hulu, amazon prime, apple, TV, Movies

Binge Watching Shows, Makes Them Less Enjoyable

By Tony Tecate
According to a new study, binge watching shows makes the shows less enjoyable.

Researchers found that watching one show after another ends up affecting your long-term memory – and doesn’t allow you to savor what you just watched.

Instead of letting your brain reflect on what you saw, binge watching causes your brain to just merely keep up. And, at the end of the marathon, you don’t have a strong, deep connection with what you just saw, regardless of how good it was.

