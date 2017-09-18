Childish Gambino, Chance The Rapper Collab In The Works

Filed Under: 2017 Emmy Awards, chance the rapper, childish gambino, Collaboration
(Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images)

Earlier this year Donald Glover announced his retirement from music. That is no longer the case!

According to XXL Mag his alter ego, Childish Gambino, shut that down REAL QUICK during a backstage interview at the 2017 Emmy Awards.

Childish Gambino confirmed that he is eager to do a joint project with Chance The Rapper.

“You know music, I don’t ever wanna do anything because I’m forced to. I think once you do that, like, things start to get bad, you jump the shark. Also, I feel like if I don’t make a Chance The Rapper mixtape, like double mixtape, a bunch of 14-year-olds are gonna kick my a**. So—they stop me on the street and it’s kinda scary. So I feel like I gotta do something, and I probably will.”

There are long list of rumors about artists collaborations but based off this interview it is safe to say that this Chance and Childish Gambino collab is in the works and actually happening.

No release date yet, so who knows how long we will be waiting for this to drop.

Either way, we are here for it!

See the interview below: WARNING! VIDEO CONTAINS STRONG LANGUAGE.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From 1025 KSFM

Get The App
Follow Us On Facebook

Listen Live