Childish Gambino, Chance The Rapper Collab In The Works

Earlier this year Donald Glover announced his retirement from music. That is no longer the case!

According to XXL Mag his alter ego, Childish Gambino, shut that down REAL QUICK during a backstage interview at the 2017 Emmy Awards.

Childish Gambino confirmed that he is eager to do a joint project with Chance The Rapper.

“You know music, I don’t ever wanna do anything because I’m forced to. I think once you do that, like, things start to get bad, you jump the shark. Also, I feel like if I don’t make a Chance The Rapper mixtape, like double mixtape, a bunch of 14-year-olds are gonna kick my a**. So—they stop me on the street and it’s kinda scary. So I feel like I gotta do something, and I probably will.”

There are long list of rumors about artists collaborations but based off this interview it is safe to say that this Chance and Childish Gambino collab is in the works and actually happening.

No release date yet, so who knows how long we will be waiting for this to drop.

Either way, we are here for it!

See the interview below: WARNING! VIDEO CONTAINS STRONG LANGUAGE.