Corn Dog Nachos Are At Disneyland!

Combining my two fave junk foods. Mini corn dog nachos, or should I say corn puppies?

Calling all Disneyland Enthusiasts! Corn Dog Nachos are very much a thing and we are DYING to get our hands on some.

Another plus is you do not need a Disneyland Ticket to get your hands on these, White Water Snacks is outside the Disneyland and California Adventures Park so you can go in and order some for yourself!

Now instead of having to choose between getting nachos or grabbing a corn dog you can just get both!

A Disneyland Hotel has come up with this goodness and if we aren’t selling you by the name, let me break down what is actually in the bowl of corn dog nachos.

Imagine mini-corn dogs drizzled with nacho cheese, a dab of guacamole on top, pico de gallo, some green onions and olives.

Still not sold? These images might have you thinking otherwise:

Corndog nachos, anyone?