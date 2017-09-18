Corn Dog Nachos Are At Disneyland!

Filed Under: California Adventures, Corn Dog Nachos, Disneyland, White Water Snacks
(Photo by Tim Boyle/Getty Images)

Calling all Disneyland Enthusiasts! Corn Dog Nachos are very much a thing and we are DYING to get our hands on some.

Another plus is you do not need a Disneyland Ticket to get your hands on these, White Water Snacks is outside the Disneyland and California Adventures Park so you can go in and order some for yourself!

Now instead of having to choose between getting nachos or grabbing a corn dog you can just get both!

A Disneyland Hotel has come up with this goodness and if we aren’t selling you by the name, let me break down what is actually in the bowl of corn dog nachos.

Imagine mini-corn dogs drizzled with nacho cheese, a dab of guacamole on top, pico de gallo, some green onions and olives.

Still not sold? These images might have you thinking otherwise:

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From 1025 KSFM

Get The App
Follow Us On Facebook

Listen Live