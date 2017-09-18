beauty, the beast, the prince, the frog, relationship,

Date The Beast, Not The Beauty According To Science

By Tony Tecate
Filed Under: Beauty, Relationship, The beast, the frog, the prince
(Photo by Frederick M. Brown/Getty Images)

Something tells me that the scientists behind this study were SUPER UGLY dudes.  And that’s not me stereotyping scientists.

A new study out of Southern Methodist University in Texas and Florida State University found that relationships are more successful if it’s an attractive woman paired up with a less attractive guy.

The researchers found BOTH people are happier that way.

The women are happier because the uglier guys are more likely than good-looking guys to give gifts, do extra housework, and really give their full effort in the bedroom.

And the men are happier because, you know, they’ve got a hot wife.

The researchers found that when things were the other way around, and there was a husband who was more attractive than his wife, it led to big problems . . . especially for the women.

Those guys were less likely to do them favors, give them gifts . . . AND make them insecure to the point where they were more likely to obsess over exercising and dieting.

Read more about the study by clicking here.

More from Tony Tecate
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From 1025 KSFM

Get The App
Follow Us On Facebook

Listen Live