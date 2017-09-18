Date The Beast, Not The Beauty According To Science

Something tells me that the scientists behind this study were SUPER UGLY dudes. And that’s not me stereotyping scientists.

A new study out of Southern Methodist University in Texas and Florida State University found that relationships are more successful if it’s an attractive woman paired up with a less attractive guy.

The researchers found BOTH people are happier that way.

The women are happier because the uglier guys are more likely than good-looking guys to give gifts, do extra housework, and really give their full effort in the bedroom.

And the men are happier because, you know, they’ve got a hot wife.

The researchers found that when things were the other way around, and there was a husband who was more attractive than his wife, it led to big problems . . . especially for the women.

Those guys were less likely to do them favors, give them gifts . . . AND make them insecure to the point where they were more likely to obsess over exercising and dieting.

