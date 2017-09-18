kevin hart, extortion, cheating, cheater, fbi

FBI Investigates Kevin Hart $10 Mil Extortion Scandal [video]

By Tony Tecate
(Photo by Earl Gibson III/Getty Images for BET)

Behind Kevin Hart’s emotional apology to his wife is a 10 million dollar extortion scheme. He confessed on Instagram (quote) “I made a bad error in judgment. I put myself in a bad environment where only bad things can happen — and they did.”

The FBI has identified the woman who seduced the comic in a “sexually provocative” video. The recording is not necessarily a sex tape. People who’ve seen it say it features “a creaking bed frame and slapping.” Sounds a lot like freaky fetishism with dash of dry humping.

Yet within the five-minute video is a clip of a Kevin putting on his clothes.

Apparently a criminal team targeted Kevin Hart. The woman is just the tip of the iceberg. A detective claimed she’s “one part of a well-orchestrated, highly sophisticated set-up with multiple accomplices.”

Starting last month, he received threatening emails. They convinced Kevin they’d leak a homemade sex tape unless he paid 10 million

