Jerhonda Pace went on the TV show ‘The Real’ to share some disturbing details about R.Kelly’s alleged sex cult.

Pace claims that she was 16 years-old when she was introduced to R. Kelly on a tour bus and a sex trainer.

Jerhonda shared intimate details about how she would be trained to please him and how she would get physically abused by Kelly.

She eventually escaped the cult house and is telling her story in the video clips below.