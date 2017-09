According to the Business Insider, the toy retailer Toys R Us is really close to filing bankruptcy.

It’s one of the options the company is considering to deal with a $5 billion debt.

A bankruptcy filing could come as soon as Monday according to a Bloomberg report.

A Chapter 11 filing would allow the company to restructure $400 million in debt in 2018 and then Toys R Us could renegotiate the rest.

