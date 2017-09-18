Zach Galifianakis Looked Almost Unrecognizable Last Night At Emmys [Photo]

Filed Under: Zach Galifianakis, Emmy's, Loses Weight
US comedian and actor Zach Galifianakis arrives for the European Premiere of 'The Hangover Part 3' in London on May 22, 2013. AFP PHOTO / JUSTIN TALLIS
(Photo credit JUSTIN TALLIS/AFP/Getty Images)

Zach Galifianakis is a lovable actor that often portrayed the goofy, chubby character that still had an adolescence aura around him. Just take a look at “The Hangover” trilogy and “Due Date.”

The actor is nominated for Outstanding Lead Actor in a Comedy Series at this year’s Emmys for his role in “Baskets.”

However, when arriving at the awards show, people were shocked when they discovered he’d lost 50 pounds.

People noticed his weight loss a few years back, when he portrayed the character Jake in “Birdman.”

He revealed to E! News in 2014 that cutting out alcohol helped him lose weight.

Good for you Zach, looking great buddy!

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From 1025 KSFM

Get The App
Follow Us On Facebook

Listen Live