H&M Has An Upcoming '60s Upholstery Inspired Collection [PICS]

By Nina
(Photo by Tim Boyle/Getty)

H&M has been working with London-based designer Richard Quinn to bring us a gorgeous and colorful collection inspired by 1960s upholstery.

This collaboration came about when Quinn won the 2017 H&M design award. He was given an opportunity to create a collection for the brand as a prize.

Quinn said in a press release to HelloGiggles:

“Throughout this whole experience, I’ve been encouraged by H&M to really hold true to my aesthetic and not water it down. I wanted to create intelligent pieces that people would want to wear — and I think we’ve done that.”

You absolutely need to click here to check out some of the styles that will be gracing H&M come Oct. 5.

