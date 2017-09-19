How To Check If The New Apple Update Supports Your Existing Apps

The latest iOS update (iOS 11) won’t be able to support 32-bit apps. That includes nearly 200,000 existing game, education, entertainment, and lifestyle apps in the App Store.

According to Business Insider, Apple issued warnings about this change in advance when the iPhone 5S made its debut in 2013. Starting January, iPhone users began to receive warnings about certain apps no longer being supported by Apple. Unfortunately, as with any update, this change is inevitable. The only way to keep all your old apps is to hold off on updating your phone.

Here’s how to check which of your apps will be affected by updating to iOS 11:

Go to “Settings,” tap “General,” then “About,” then click on “Applications.” There you’ll find a list called “App Compatibility,” which will tell you which apps won’t work after the update (unless the app developers update to 64-bit).