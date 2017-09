Highly Intoxicated, Juicy J’s newest mixtape, features a long list of big names including Rick Ross and A$AP Rocky.

The tape also includes some greats in production from $uicideboy$, Wheezy, and Mike Will Made It among others.

Listen to a “Freaky” featuring A$AP Rocky off Highly Intoxicated below.