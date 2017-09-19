Laverne Cox Released Her Nail Polish Line With Orly [PICS]

The Orange is the New Black star showed off her new nail polish line on the red carpet at the Emmy’s this past weekend.

Fans can rejoice because her bold, sparkly polish line is now available for a limited release with Orly.

So excited to announce my Limited Edition collection with @orlynails. #CelebrateYourself is available now at ORLYBeauty.com. Link in bio. #TransIsBeautiful A post shared by laverne cox (@lavernecox) on Sep 17, 2017 at 11:00am PDT

As HelloGiggles states, “like all of Orly’s nail polishes, this collection is cruelty-free, vegan, and 12-free.”

Make a statement in bold metallics and shades that celebrate the uniqueness that's you. Our #CelebrateYourself collab with @lavernecox is available NOW! Link in bio. A post shared by ORLY (@orlynails) on Sep 17, 2017 at 7:37pm PDT

You can buy the six-polish on Orly’s website by clicking here. As if you needed more reason to feel good about this purchase, the proceeds will go to help victims of Hurricanes Harvey and Irma.