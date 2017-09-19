Police Searching For Woman Caught Pooping On People’s Lawns [PIC]

By Nina
Filed Under: Colorado, Jogger, Poop, The Mad Pooper
(Photo by ROSLAN RAHMAN/AFP/Getty Images)

Talk about gross!

The New York Daily News has reported that police are on the lookout for a female jogger that has been seen pooping on people’s lawns all around a Colorado suburb.

Dubbed “The Mad Pooper,” the woman was caught by mother Cathy Budde who found the woman popping a squat right on her lawn. Budde spoke about the incident with a local news team, saying:

“They are like, ‘There’s a lady taking a poop!’ So I come outside, and I’m like… ‘are you serious? Are you really taking a poop right here in front of my kids!?’ She’s like, ‘Yeah, sorry!'”

Photos of the jogger have now been released in the hopes of finding out the woman’s identity. She could face charges of indecent exposure and public defecation if caught.

For more information, and to see photos of “The Mad Pooper,” head right here.

