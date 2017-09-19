Quavo Says Mixtape With Travis Scott Coming Soon

The collab mixtape from Quavo and Travis Scott has been something fans have been waiting on for months.

We finally got a small update from Quavo during his interview with Montreality:

“It’s going to drop real, real soon. As soon as I get some time. We’ve been making a whole bunch of records; we got a lot of records together right now, we’ve probably got like 20 records, but we just need to get some time and just sort ’em out. It’s all good.”

According to Fader, the two artists have only released little bits of information regarding the yet unnamed project here and there, including a preview of the album (below).

SNIPPETS OF THE TRAVIS SCOTT & QUAVO COLLAB ALBUM 😱🔥 pic.twitter.com/pn4SR6659k — FTP Flame 🎪☄️🌎 (@FTPflame) April 3, 2017

The Montreality update has been the latest update. Fingers crossed that “real, real soon” means before the end of the year.

Check out the Migos interview below (skip to 2:22 to catch Quavo’s small shout out to the project).