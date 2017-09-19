Quavo Says Mixtape With Travis Scott Coming Soon

By Nina
Filed Under: Hip Hop, Migos, mixtape, quavo, Rap, Travis Scott
(Photo by Nicholas Hunt/Getty Images)

The collab mixtape from Quavo and Travis Scott has been something fans have been waiting on for months.

We finally got a small update from Quavo during his interview with Montreality:

“It’s going to drop real, real soon. As soon as I get some time. We’ve been making a whole bunch of records; we got a lot of records together right now, we’ve probably got like 20 records, but we just need to get some time and just sort ’em out. It’s all good.”

According to Fader, the two artists have only released little bits of information regarding the yet unnamed project here and there, including a preview of the album (below).

The Montreality update has been the latest update. Fingers crossed that “real, real soon” means before the end of the year.

Check out the Migos interview below (skip to 2:22 to catch Quavo’s small shout out to the project).

More from Nina
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From 1025 KSFM

Get The App
Follow Us On Facebook

Listen Live