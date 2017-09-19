See Alicia Vikander’s Lara Croft In New ‘Tomb Raider’ Trailer [WATCH]

Alicia Vikander, more famously known for her roles in Ex Machina and Jason Bourne, has some big shoes to fill playing the new Lara Croft in the upcoming Tomb Raider film. Amazingly, it’s been sixteen years since the first movie came out featuring Angelina Jolie.

The new Tomb Raider will be the first Lara Croft film since the 2003 release of The Cradle of Life. According to Indiewire, Vikander plays “a 21-year-old Croft, who is a bike courier in London investigating her father’s disappearance from seven years ago. Her search takes her to his last know location: a tomb on an island somewhere off the coast of Japan.”

The film is set to hit theaters March 16, 2018.

Watch the first teaser trailer below.