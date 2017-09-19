Watch Out For This Netflix Email Scam [PIC]

By Nina
A Netflix email scam has been making the rounds, and it’s realistic enough to have fooled many already.

The message copies the formatting of typical Netflix emails and says that your account has been disabled and to update your payment details in order to reactivate it. A link is provided where you enter in your banking details, which is how scammers end up with your information.

Currently this is mainly occurring in the UK, but it’s always good to be aware.

A Netflix spokesperson told Good Housekeeping:

“We take the security of our members’ accounts seriously and Netflix employs numerous proactive measures to detect fraudulent activity to keep the Netflix service and our members’ accounts secure.Unfortunately, scams are common on the internet and target popular brands such as Netflix and other companies with large customer bases to lure users into giving out personal information.Members who want to learn more about how to keep their personal information safe against phishing scams and other malicious activity can go to netflix.com/security or contact Customer Service directly.”

Always be wary of sharing information online and take extra precaution when something seems off.

