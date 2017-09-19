sports, sporting events, games, pro games

We Spent How Much On Sports Events Last Year?

By Tony Tecate
Everybody knows that the world of sports is big business, but just how big is it?

Well, industry insiders have figured out that in the last year, Americans spent over $100 billion on sports, with over half of this amount going toward sporting events.

$56 billion was spent on events, which includes tickets, transportation, food and beverages.

The next biggest amount – $33 billion – was sports equipment.

Following that was gym memberships at $19 billion.

My question is how long have you been paying your gym membership – and not actually going to the gym?

Check out more on this study by clicking here.

