Cardi B Says NYPD Attacked Her, Put Her In Choke Hold [PICS]

Cardi B has a bone to pick with the New York Police Department.

TMZ has reported that the rapper went off on Twitter after she had a physical altercation with law enforcement in New York City.

She said:

“I can’t believe this cop put me on a choke hole just now s*** is crazy these NY cops don’t know how to do they job F*** 12.”

Allegedly, the rapper had been hit by another driver while riding in her Bentley SUV. When police got involved, an officer reportedly pinned her against her car while keeping her in a choke hold. After the incident calmed down, police left without writing a report or issuing citations.

Weirdly enough, Cardi later deleted her tweets, as did her sister who’d also posted about the event. NYPD also claimed to have no information about what happened.

