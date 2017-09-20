binge watching, netflix, hulu, amazon prime, apple tv, millennials

Is Binge Watching Killing You?

By Tony Tecate
According to an Australian study, sitting for hours watching your favorite shows increases your risk of dying from inflammatory diseases like Alzheimer’s and diabetes.

Researchers found that every extra hour per day of watching TV was associated with a 12% increased risk of death.

People who spent more than four hours a day binge watching were at the greatest risk for health problems like kidney disease and asthma.

This is particularly disturbing because recent data revealed that 90% of Millennials have confessed to binge-watching “an average of six episodes, or five hours of content,” in one sitting.

