‘Love & Hip Hop’ Reunion Leads To Bloody Beat Down [VID]

The Love & Hip Hop: Hollywood reunion is shaping up to be a seriously insane episode.

MTO News has revealed that production had to be shut down after multiple fights broke out between the stars on set.

The first fight took place between Hazel E and Moneice, whose argument lead to fist fight. While neither were reportedly hurt, Moneice appeared disoriented after the incident.

The more serious fight took place between Lazell and MissterRay, however. Lazell reportedly beat MissterRay so badly, his face was left bloody and his eye was split open.

Lazell was then kicked off set, leading Lazell to rant on a livestream.

Hopefully everyone is doing okay following these incidents.

Watch Lazell’s livestream right here.